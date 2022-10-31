“Never say… before facing Madrid”; Real fans ‘forget’ Gabigol and boil with statement from another Flamengo holder

Possible clash in the World Cup final is already having a lot of repercussion on the web

O Flamengo now he is getting ready to think about the Interclub World Cup next year. Before, the trend is for Dorival Júnior’s contract to be renewed. The commander has a contract until December, he wants to stay and the Flamengo leaders would also like to stay. The parties should meet soon to seal an agreement, with new salary values.

For the World Cup, the possible confrontation against Real Madrid is already being debated. With statements coming from inside the red-black locker room and also by some players. In Spain, what has been resonating well is the positioning made by left-back Filipe Luís, who played for arch-rivals Atlético de Madrid.

The Madrid Xtra profile reproduced a speech by the Mengão ace talking about the possible duel between the parties and marked the newspaper Marca: “Revenge against Real Madrid? Real Madrid took two UCLs from me, but it wouldn’t be revenge. It would be a good opportunity for Flamengo to continue making history”, said the side of CRF.

From then on, there were several comments on the publication and it gained a repercussion tremendous. The temperature of the messages is that you can never put an end to revenge against Real Madrid, given that Salah said that in the Champions League final and lost the game.

“Mano, don’t talk much before the game”, recommended a fan of the Spanish club.

“Bro, you learned the lesson of never saying revenge before facing Madrid”, said another one who is part of the Real crowd.

“Man saw what happened to Salah after his revenge campaign. Smart move, Luís”, pointed out another fan of the Merengues.

“It’s really us against the world”, concluded another fan.