New gaming platform to be launched within TikTok

Many social media companies, including TikTok, have been scrambling to break into the video game market. By the way, this social network app initially developed in China is about to launch an exclusive game guide within its open service for users.

According to the Financial Times, the games will be made available on the TikTok platform and should feature some ads. In other words, they will work in a very similar way to what already happens with several games in countless Android or iOS applications.

Games on TikTok were already in testing since May

It is worth noting that TikTok was already testing the option to offer games on its platform since May 2022. Several moderators tested the operation of the games before releasing each one of them definitively. The intention was to identify possible defects.

Launch will take place on November 2 this year.

Also according to the new information, there is an event scheduled for November 2, 2022 and the platform guarantees that it will be something innovative. According to the organization, this will be TikTok’s “first global gaming event”. The slogan for the celebration is “TikTok made me play”.

Check below what the description of the games event of the TikTok scheduled for next week:

“The future of gaming is here – and it’s happening on TikTok. Leading publishers are launching games on our platform as culturally relevant entertainment properties, building communities and inspiring wider entertainment audiences to discover and play their games.”

Recall that TikTok competitor Snapchat launched a similar gaming service in the month of August. Other technology companies are also planning to enter this area and have already taken the first steps. Netflix, for example, is another giant in the market that is also betting on the success of the gamer world to attract more revenue.