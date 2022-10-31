New iOS update is now available; check the news

31. This new version of the iPhone system is now available for all devices compatible with the update. With this, the user will be able to have access to several functionalities that were planned by apple. It is worth mentioning that, for the first time, it will be possible to delete one of the applications that is already downloaded on the cell phone, something that was not allowed by the system before.

iOS 16, which until then was the last update to the iPhone operating system, has recently started to give another problem, according to user reports. This time, the new bug is known as flickering, which is when the phone’s screen starts to flicker involuntarily. Mostly, the issue has been happening on iPhones 13 although some OLED screen devices are also experiencing this same operational issue.

Flickering-like issues also occurred on older devices, such as models 11 and 12, but they were fixed after being updated. While this bug is not fixed by the brand, the momentary solution found by users is to use the screen with high brightness, despite this decreasing the battery life of the cell phone.

Read more: Have you ever thought about working at Apple? CEO reveals 4 indispensable qualities

What’s New in iOS 16.1 System Update

Live activities:

With this new feature, users will get the news in real time, even when the screen is locked. Thus, they will be notified about the score of a game that is happening at that moment, or else the progress made during a physical activity.

Apple Wallet app may be deleted:

For the first time, the user will be able to delete the “Apple Wallet” app from their device if they wish. Previously this function was not allowed by the Apple operating system. For now, this is the only Apple app that can be deleted.

Matter Support:

Arriving as a great novelty, it is a transparent connection between different compatible accessories, which will be able to work simultaneously.

iCloud Shared Photo Library:

In this new feature, it will be possible to create a separate library, where up to 6 people can add new images.

Clean loading:

This technology aims to reduce the number of carbon emissions. With this, the charging time will be optimized, if the network is being used in a cleaner energy source.

Battery percentage icon:

It will now be possible to enable the battery icon on XR, 11, 12 mini and 13 mini devices. To do this, just go to the settings and click on “battery percentage icon”.

It is worth remembering that this new update is available for all iPhones that have the iOS 16 version, that is, from the iPhone 8 to the most current model.