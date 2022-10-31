New king! Huawei Mate 50 Pro surpasses Pixel 7 Pro and leads DxOMark camera ranking

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro has just taken the crown from the Google Pixel 7 Pro in the DxOMark camera rankings, a popular website that evaluates cell phone photography quality. This Monday (31), the platform released tests with the advanced sensors of the new top of the line of the Chinese brand, revealing samples of images and their pros and cons. With a record-breaking overall score of 149, the Mate 50 Pro outperformed the former leader by two points. The phone has a triple camera system that includes the main lens with a 50 MP sensor with a variable aperture between f/1.4 and f/4.0; wide-angle lens with 13 MP sensor; and periscopic lens with 64 MP sensor and 3.5x optical zoom.

















DxOMark highlights that the Mate 50 Pro offers excellent dynamic range in photos and videos, in addition to impressing by the level of detail in different zoom conditions. Noise is well controlled in statics. Other camera highlights include advantages in portrait mode, fast autofocus and precise optical stabilization in videos. Although it is the new king of photography, there is still room for improvement in the smartphone’s powerful camera array. White balance may be unstable in some scenarios. In more complex scenes — high contrast, night images, etc. —, the capture may take a little longer than expected.

image samples

One of the main advantages of the Huawei Mate 50 Pro is its ability to detect multiple faces in a scene, allowing everyone to stay in focus and excellently exposed — even on darker skin tones. Check out:

In the comparisons below, it is possible to observe that the Mate 50 Pro offers greater dynamic range and better exposure of faces than the iPhone 14 Pro, which occupies the 3rd place in the DxOMark photography ranking. The Honor Magic 4 Ultimate, vice-leader that shares 2nd place with the Google Pixel 7 Pro, also shows advantages in this regard.

In a scenario with ideal lighting conditions, the Huawei Mate 50 Pro shows good color fidelity, but with a slight deviation towards orange tones. The iPhone 14 Pro has a more “washed out” look with less saturated colors. The Google Pixel 7 Pro, meanwhile, gets the better of it with excellent naturalness in the rendered tones.

Under artificial lighting, Huawei’s most advanced cell phone impresses by the naturalness that exposes the models’ faces without prejudice to details and color fidelity.

The Huawei Mate 50 Pro offers good detail in macro photography, so it directly rivals the iPhone 14 Pro. In this regard, it is possible to observe that the Xiaomi 12S Ultra — a controversial competitor that lost to its predecessor in the ranking — does not deliver much visual information in proximity captures.

video samples

Capable of recording videos in up to 4K at 60 FPS, the Mate 50 Pro has proven good stability in white balance in scenes with artificial lighting, but with a shift towards greenish hues. Check out: Huawei Mate 50 Pro Honor Magic 4 Ultimate iPhone 14 Pro

Optical Stabilization (OIS) does a good job of smoothing out residual motion, but it still has issues with varying frame sharpness. When comparing with the iPhone 14 Pro, leader in the category thanks to its advanced stabilization mechanism, it is possible to observe that there is room for improvement in the captures of the Huawei. Huawei Mate 50 Pro iPhone 14 Pro

In the global market, Huawei Mate 50 Pro is equipped with Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1, 120 Hz OLED display and Android-based EMUI 13. The model is already available in the European market with a suggested price of € 1,299 (~R$ 6,729).

6.74-inch OLED screen with Full HD+ resolution

Display with notch and 120 Hz refresh rate

Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 4G Platform

Adreno 730 GPU

8 GB of RAM

256 or 512 GB of internal storage

MicroSD card support

13 MP front camera and auxiliary 3D ToF sensor

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 50 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 13 MP sensor Periscopic lens with 64 MP sensor and 3.5x optical zoom

4,700mAh battery with 66W fast charging

4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C 3.1, NFC and GPS connectivity

IP68 certification

Android with EMUI 13 or HarmonyOS 3

