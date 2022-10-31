Newspaper says that Endrick already ‘terrifies’ Real, PSG and Barcelona, ​​makes comparison with Neymar and Vinicius Jr. and says what jewel of Palmeiras has to improve

french newspaper L’Equipe highlighted the interest of European giants in Palmeiras’ 16-year-old jewel

At the beginning of the week, the jewel of the palm trees endrick stole the show in victory over Atletico-PRat Arena da Baixada, by Brazilian, and scored twice in the 3-1 comeback. And the gala performance of the 16-year-old, who scored his first goals as a professional, was once again a highlight in Europe.

In one publication, the traditional French newspaper L’Equipe highlighted Endrick’s performance against Drillingand went further, giving an overview of the interest of the giants of the Old Continent in the striker and also pointing out aspects that the jewel still needs to improve.

About the clubs interested in the jewel, the vehicle says that Endrick already “terrifies” giants like barcelona, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. and that the Meringue would be first on the list.

“From the height of his 16 years, the Brazilian striker of Palmeiras terrifies European football, in first place at Real Madrid, the institution with 14 Champions Leagues. If PSG and Barça also try (the signing), Florentino Pérez, president of the White House, will prepare an offer.” L’Equipe.

‘You notice that he has something else’

The publication also brought the opinion of a scout with experience in Europe, who evaluated Endrick’s qualities, and also the aspects in which the jewel still needs to improve, but, of course, stressing that he is still only 16 years old and has plenty of time to evolve.

“When you see him playing against players in his category, it’s more impressive. We see differently. You notice he has something else“, said Mickaël Marques.

“During the Cup, he was five years younger than his opponents, but you don’t notice that much. He has so much power… And he knows how to use his body very well… He knows when to boost the movement to destabilize his opponents. Another impressive thing is his ability to resist and respond to physical engagement. He has complete control of his body,” he continued.

“He also has talent, he feels the goal. He scores a lot with his left foot, but he has variety in the way he scores. He is able to score acrobatic goals. It’s a killer, although it can always improve“, he added.

Regarding his evolution, Marques also mentioned some points where Endrick still needs to improve. He even compared the alviverde jewel to Neymar and Vinicius Jr.which established themselves as protagonists in Europe after emerging as promises in Brazil.

Among these questions, the scout pointed out the fact that Endrick “forced too much” to try to score his goals, wanting to score any feat, in addition to the creation of plays, which also needs to pay special attention.

“Even if it’s not mandatory, Endrick doesn’t have the same imbalance profile as Neymar or Vinicius Jr.”said.

“The hardest thing when players have this promising status is that they are very young when they leave. They don’t have a full season in their legs and they aren’t mature in terms of football. Endrick, he has two full seasons to progress and gain more experience in the Campeonato Brasileiro and Libertadores”, he continued, before finishing.

“We can estimate that he is the future striker of the Brazilian team.. He has the aura of a player who is going to federate. He is the player of the national team, of the country.”

Endrick, Palmeiras striker, celebrates a goal over Athletico-PR, at Arena da Baixada, for the Brasileirão Cesar Greco/SE Palmeiras

