Normal People’s Paul Mescal Joins A Spy By Nature

Paul Mescal was already confirmed in director Kevin Macdonald’s new project, the thriller “A Spy By Nature”.

Irish actor Paul Mescal gained public attention as one of the leads in the HBO Max series “Normal People”, alongside actress Daisy Edgar-Jones. Soon after, he also participated in “The Lost Daughter”, alongside Dakota Johnson and Olivia Colman, winner of an Oscar in “The Favourite”, in 2019.

Thus, this spy thriller will be the responsibility of the filmmaker who made the movie “The Last King of Scotland”, and is based on the spy novel of the same title by Charles Cumming. Thus, “A Spy By Nature” will have Paul Mescal as Alec Milius, a man in his early twenties who finds himself on MI6’s radar due to his unique experience in deceiving people. MI6 recruits him and he is quickly thrown into the middle of a geopolitical conflict between the British and the Americans, while also struggling to build a future at home with his girlfriend.

For now, the feature film remains without a set date for its premiere, both in the United States of America, as well as in national cinemas.

As far as Mescal’s upcoming projects are concerned, it was recently announced that he will be participating in “Bring Them Down”. He is also part of “The End of Getting Lost” and “The History of Sound”, where he will play Lionel (both films are in pre-production). “Foe” and “Strangers” are the other two projects of the actor, which have already been shot, and are in the final stretch, in post-production.

