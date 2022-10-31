Nubank creates its own digital currency that will be launched in 2023

Nubank is in the process of creating its own digital currency and invites customers to participate in Nucoin’s exclusive community. About 2 thousand people will be part of the process of elaborating the currency in question, which arrives to accompany the evolution of the digital world. See more details about the release.

THE digital currency is under development. The novelty is that customers will actively participate in this stage. The idea, according to Nubank, is to democratize new technologies – such as blockchain and web3 – by offering, in addition to Nubank Cripto, the current function of buying and selling cryptocurrencies through the bank’s application.

Nucoin: Nubank’s digital currency

Users invited to participate in fintech coin development will be part of an exclusive community to debate the dynamics of the fintech Nucoin. In other words, this is the opportunity to point out everything it needs to be complete and deliver a unique experience to the institution’s customers.

According to Nubank, the selection of the 2,000 customers who will be invited to the experience will take place between October and November. The digital bank said it will select those who are most engaged with fintech products and services. To this end, people will receive coins at no cost from next year.

The digital bank hopes to create a rewards program with discounts for customers who accumulate Nucoins. It could be discounts and other advantages that will still be announced by Nubank. The plans are to commercialize the digital currency in the cryptocurrencies after the complete development of the novelty.

According to the institution, the digital currency is similar to traditional ones, but with exclusive use in virtual environments, with emphasis on the gaming market. Therefore, Nucoin is a token that will guarantee benefits to citizens who have the asset in their wallet.