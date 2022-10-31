Olivia Wilde is in talks to direct a film at DC; know more!

Olivia Wilde is in talks with Warner Bros. Discovery to helm a DC movie. According to some sources, the director of the recent thriller sci-fi “Don’t Worry Darling” is being won over by the newly formed DC Studios to make an adaptation in drawings, although there are no details on which project it may be in.

Recently, Olivia Wilde has found herself somewhat questionable as a director, but now that the DC cosmos is undergoing a makeover, it makes sense that a few more left-field choices could be introduced.

While Olivia Wilde is best known for starring in films such as reboot from Disney’s “Tron: Legacy” and Clint Eastwood’s “Richard Jewell”, she’s leaned more and more towards directing in recent years and a DC movie would be a big step forward.

Her first film work was in “Booksmart,” which starred Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever and was billed as a coming-of-age feminist comedy. The film turned out to be a huge success (raising $25 million against a budget of $6 million) and was widely applauded. But his latest, “Don’t Worry Queridarling,” he was so involved in the off-screen drama that it almost overshadowed the film itself.

However, the negative press isn’t really about the romantic relationship between Olivia Wilde and her co-star Harry Styles, the professional relationship between Olivia Wilde and her co-star Florence Pugh.

That makes Olivia Wilde an even more interesting prospect for Warner Bros. as a discovery to attach to a DC movie. It’s also very possible that the company is looking to emulate rival Marvel Studios by bringing in more distinctive filmmakers to its high-budget films.

While there have been ongoing complaints that most Marvel movies end up looking the same due to Disney influences, or the fact that they were all supposed to be produced in the same universe, hence the cohesive tone.

In turn, Marvel Studios actively pursued directors known for different voices such as Taika Waititi, Shane Black, and Chloe Zhao. So it wouldn’t be surprising if Olivia Wilde was recruited by DC for similar reasons, especially since James Gunn (formerly one of those independent Marvel directors) has just been reported as co-chairman of the producer.

Still, questions remain about which films Olivia Wilde could direct at DC Studios. While the now-defunct DC Films already had ambitious film and television projects lined up, recent sudden cancellations have left things even more up in the air.

Finally, Olivia Wilde is known for films directed by women; so it’s possible that DC will want to partner with her with a new “Birds of Prey” movie, or possibly the “Gotham Sirens” project, which may still exist. We’ve even heard rumors, but we’ll have to guess which DC Universe movies are still in production.