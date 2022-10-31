Palmeiras begins search for the Paulistão under-17 title; know where to watch the final

Palmeiras’ under-17 team will face SKA Brasil, this Monday, at 19:00 (Brasília time), at the Santana de Parnaíba Municipal Stadium, in the first leg of the Paulista Championship final. The duel will be broadcast by Eleven Sports.

As they have a higher sum of points than their opponent, the Palestinian team will play the second match of the decision at home. The return clash takes place on November 6 (next Sunday), at Arena Barueri, at 11:30 am. There is no qualifying goal criterion away from home.

Verdão’s under-17 team has the best overall campaign in Paulista. Since the beginning of the competition, the team led by Rafael Paiva has played 24 matches, with 22 wins and two defeats, totaling 87 goals scored and 14 conceded. The team’s top scorer in the state is striker Mateus Patolino, with 13 goals.

If interested, the Palmeiras fan can follow the duel in Santana de Parnaíba. To watch the match, simply pick up your ticket for the visiting sector at this link.

Verdão is going in search of its 14th title in the Paulista under-17, having already won the cup in 1926, 1927, 1936, 1941, 1944, 1952, 1955, 1960, 1961, 1966, 1972, 2011 and 2018. Alviverde has already won the Copa do Brasil sub-17, beating Vasco in the final.

Parallel to Paulista’s decision, Palmeiras’ under-17 team is in the semifinals of the Brazilian Championship in the category. In the first leg against Athletico-PR, Alviverde thrashed 4-1 at Allianz Parque, with goals from Luis Guilherme (twice), Gilberto and Luighi. The return duel between the teams will be held on November 10 (Thursday), at 5 pm, at a location not yet defined.