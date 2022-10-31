Palmeiras equals the 3rd largest unbeaten streak in the history of the Brazilian of running points







Palmeiras seeks to be the best home team (Photo: Cesar Greco/Palmeiras) Photo: Launch!

Closer and closer to winning the Brazilian Championship title, the palm trees makes a solid campaign in the competition. In addition to seeking the cup, Abel Ferreira’s team has reached significant marks in the tournament.

One of them is the invincibility sequence currently carried by Verdão. After the victory over Athletico-PR in the last round, Palmeiras reached 19 consecutive games without defeat and equaled the mark of Corinthians in 2017, the third highest series in the history of the Brasileirão in terms of consecutive points.

Palmeiras’ last defeat in the competition took place in the 15th round, precisely against Athletico-PR. Since then, there have been 13 victories and six draws, equivalent to a complete match without defeat.

After leaving the marks of Athletico-PR in 2004, Atlético-MG in 2021 and São Paulo in 2008, who had 18 unbeaten games in the competition, Abel Ferreira’s team is only behind Palmeiras in 2018 (23 games) and Flamengo 2019 (24 games). All these campaigns ended with the title, something that Verdão is close to conquering for the 11th time.

Until the end of this Brasileirão, the current squad of Palmeiras can equal the mark of the tenth championship. For that, the team needs to remain undefeated in the last four matches that remain. Verdão still faces Fortaleza, Cuiabá, América-MG and Internacional until the end of the competition.

With 74 points, Palmeiras has a ten point advantage over the vice-leader Internacional and can confirm the title next Wednesday. If Colorado stumbles against América-MG, in Belo Horizonte, Verdão will be champions even before entering the field against Fortaleza.

