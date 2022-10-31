Palmeiras’s sire, Gabriel Jesus gains prominence in the Premier League and enters the European giant’s radar

The 25-year-old Brazilian striker was announced by Arsenal in July after being signed from Manchester City for €52 million.

Palmeiras is getting ready for the decision that lies ahead in the Brasileirão. Alviverde welcomes Fortaleza next Wednesday (2), at Allianz Parque, and a victory is enough for the Club to guarantee the anticipated title of the national competition. Breed of Alviverde and darling of the fans, Gabriel Jesus has been standing out at the beginning of the European season, in the dispute of the biggest national championship on the planet.

With five goals and six assists, the Brazilian forward has been a key player in Arsenal’s excellent campaign in the Premier League. The Gunners lead the competition with ten wins from 12 games. The newspaper The Sun brought this Sunday (30) the information that Jesus is in the sights of Real Madrid, current champions of the Champions League.

Admired by coach Carlo Ancelotti, the 25-year-old makes up, according to Goal, a list of five desired names as reinforcements for the Merengue team. According to the portal, Arsenal’s number 9 is seen by the Italian coach as a potential success for Benzema, the current Ballon d’Or elected by France Football.

The jewel from Palmeiras Endrick is also part of the list of athletes on Madrid’s radar. In addition to the two alviverdes, left-back Alphonso Davies, from Bayern Munich, Argentine midfielder Enzo Fernández – currently at Benfica – and Ecuadorian defender Piero Hincapie – currently at Bayer Leverkusen are also targets.