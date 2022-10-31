Passed over by Felipão, Terans sees acceptance grow in a national giant and departure is discussed by Athletico-PR fans

The defeat to Flamengo in the Libertadores final continues to affect Athletico-PR. Felipão’s options in the decision for the South American title surprised and some of them were quite contested, both by Hurricane fans and by sports critics.

One of these options was to leave the attacking midfielder David Terans on the bench and only trigger the Uruguayan player in the final half of the second half of the match. For the fans of Fla, Liberta champion team, the 28-year-old has space in the starring cast directed by Dorival Jr.

And, according to journalist Tiago Cordeiro, the approval also extends to the backstage of Flamengo. The reporter’s information shows that the athlete, who has been scouted by the Carioca Rubro-Negro a few months ago, has the endorsement of Dorival Jr and some managers for his hiring.

Terans is Hurricane’s top scorer this season, with 14 goals scored, and the leader in assists, with eight scored. Despite the performance, the midfielder lost space with Felipão in this final stretch of the season and started on the bench the main decisions of the Club in 2022.