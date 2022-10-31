Peripherals: How many episodes will Chloë Grace Moretz’s Prime Video series have? – Series news

The science fiction based on William Gibson’s bestselling novel, is one of Prime Video’s newest original productions.

Peripherals arrived in the Prime Video catalog with high expectations, for being under the umbrella of two great names in science fiction: Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy. The duo is known for the hit Westworld, and now they produce this drama starring Chloë Grace Moretz for Amazon. The creator, showrunner and executive producer of Peripherals is Scott B. Smith (A Simple Plan).

Based on the eponymous book written by bestselling author William Gibson (Neuromancer), the science fiction drama explores dystopian notions of the future, and in addition to Chloë, it also features Jack Reynor as the protagonist. Other names present in the series are JJ Feild, T’Nia Miller and Gary Carr.

What is the history of Peripherals?



Prime Video Chloë Grace Moretz in Peripherals



Set in the near future, Peripherals follows Flynn (Chloe Grace Moretz), a young woman living a quiet life as a waitress in a small country town. When her brother Burton (Jack Reynor) returns from the Navy, the protagonist discovers that he got a job as a security guard at a technology company, but to her surprise, the job takes place in a hyper-realistic virtual reality.

Burton allows Flynn to experiment using technology, but when she enters this digital universe, she is faced with a violent conspiracy that may hold the key to humanity’s destiny.

The first two episodes of Peripherals were released on October 21st and many viewers were left wondering how many episodes the series will feature in total, and when they will be released.

How many episodes will Peripherals have on Prime Video?

The first season of Peripherals will have a total of 8 episodes, released weekly, every Friday. The last episode is set to be released only on December 2nd. Check out the full schedule:

1. Pilot | October 21st

2. Empathy Bonus | October 21st

3. Haptic Drift | october 28

4. Jackpot | November 4th

5. What About Bob? | November 11th

6. Title yet to be announced | November 18

7. The Doodad | November 25th

8. The Creation of a Thousand Forests | December 2

A possible second season has yet to be confirmed. Peripherals is available on Prime Video.