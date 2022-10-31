Photos: Margot Robbie cries and is shaken as she leaves Cara Delevingne’s home

Margot Robbie was photographed clearly distressed and in tears as she left Cara Delevingne’s Los Angeles home. Last week, a video of the “Suicide Squad” actress with disturbing behavior and appearance before boarding her private jet Jay-Zin Van Nuys, shocked fans.

On social media, netizens commented that Cara Delevingne seemed unable to control her body movements at times, as she was seen on the phone, bending over, dropping her cell phone and walking very nervously, as if she couldn’t stop moving.

Margot Robbie cries as she leaves Cara Delevingne’s home

The star of the movie “Barbie” could be seen holding her hand to her face and looked emotional. The Australian actress also fixed her hair in place as she met with a chauffeur waiting outside. After climbing into a waiting SUV, Robbie made a brief stop at another West Hollywood home before catching a flight into Los Angeles International Airport, where she checked in for a flight using the discreet “suites” facilities. private”.

Further details of what happened inside the property did not emerge. Delevingne’s loved ones have also expressed concerns and considered a possible intervention, and Robbie’s visit could be another sign that the model’s friends and family are ready and willing to offer support.