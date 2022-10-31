Photos of Taylor Swift’s “Midnights” Easter Eggs

Taylor Swift first discovered the phrase “lavender haze”, the name of its opening track, while watching Mad Men. As the singer recalled in an October 7 Instagram video, she soon learned that “it’s a common phrase used in the ’50s where they would only describe being in love”.

“Like if you were on lavender haze [ou em português, névoa de lavanda]it meant you were in that all-encompassing love glow“, explained the star. “And I found it very beautiful.” Swift added: “I think, theoretically, when you’re in the lavender mist, you’ll do anything to stay there and not let people take you out of that cloud.“.

Swift went on to reference her and her six-year romance. Joe Alwyn. “We had to avoid weird rumours, tabloid stuff and just ignored it.“, she observed. “And so this song is kind of about the act of ignoring these things to protect the real things..”

In one lyric of the track, the singer makes direct reference to rumors about the couple’s relationship status. “All they keep asking me“, She sings, “Is if I’ll be your bride / The only kind of girl they see / Is it a night or a wife“.

Fun fact: “Lavender Haze” was co-written by Swift’s friend, the actress Zoë Kravitz.