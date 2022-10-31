POCO X4 GT is 50% off on AliExpress

AliExpress starts the week with the POCO X4 GT offer at half price. The 5G cell phone can be purchased for less than BRL 2,000 (offer link).

The promotionally priced device runs the Dimensity 8100, has a 6.6-inch screen and 144 Hz refresh rate, making it ideal for those who enjoy playing games or watching videos on their cell phones. The experience is amplified through dual speakers with Dolby Atmos technology.

POCO X4 GT is available in versions with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB and 256 GB of internal storage, in black, silver and blue.

The phone’s main camera has a 64 megapixel sensor, allowing you to record 4k videos, as well as slow motion, time lapse or long exposure photos. The selfie camera is 16 megapixels.

The battery is 5080 mAh, with support for 67 W fast charging – reaching 100% charge in just 46 minutes. Xiaomi promises that the phone can withstand 22 hours of continuous video playback.

The device can be purchased from R$ 1,748.12. For more information or to purchase the POCO X4 GT cell phone, Click here!

The prices and conditions reported here were checked at the time of writing this article. However, they can be changed at any time, depending on the dollar exchange rate or items in stock. The cell phone is sent to Brazil with free shipping, but it can be taxed by the customs of the Federal Revenue.

