Pulled by Rebeca, Brazil advances in 3rd and dreams of an Olympic spot – 10/30/2022

Three years after failing to qualify by teams for the Tokyo Olympics, ending the World Cup in a modest 14th place, Brazil has a great chance of securing itself in Paris-2024 as early as next Tuesday (1). This Sunday, Brazil finished in third place in the classification phase of the Liverpool World Cup, in England, and showed that it is a favorite for a place on the podium of the competition and, consequently, to get an Olympic spot.

The result came despite significant failures by Rebeca Andrade, who had imbalances in her sets on the floor and beam, and Flávia Saraiva, who fell off the beam in her presentation. Even so, only the US, with 167.2 points, and Great Britain, with 164.029, finished ahead of Brazil, who scored 163.5.

Italy, which came after Brazil, came close, with 162.7, but Great Britain, in the last subdivision and competing at home, barely left the Brazilians behind. Japan (162.5), China (162.0) and France (161.4) should also fight for the Olympic spot. Canada also disputes the final, but runs out.

In Brazil’s favor, the fact that the final rules, different from the classification, do not make much difference to the Brazilian team. In the classification, four gymnasts from each team perform by apparatus, and the three best marks count. Countries with homogeneous teams have an advantage in this model. In the case of Brazilian women, the team’s fourth-best score is always lower and will not be missed in the final.

In total, Brazil will play seven finals at the World Cup, two and less than expected. In the all-around, Rebeca Andrade was left with 57.332 points, against 55.766 for Shilese Jones, from the United States, who was in second. Flávia Saraiva finished tenth, also qualified for the final, with 54,133 points, exactly one less than the third placed, Jade Carey, from the USA. If she hadn’t fallen off the beam, she would have been third.

Flávia and Rebeca will also be in the solo final, after getting the best grade in the classification phase. Both totaled 14,200. In the asymmetries, Rebeca passed in third. And, on the beam, she was eighth, taking the seventh spot in the final, because three Japanese women were ahead of her and each country can only have two athletes per final.

The bad news of the classification is that Rebeca failed badly in the second jump of the classification phase, took the worst grade of the competition, doing a simple jump just to avoid colliding with the table, and did not advance to the final of the jump. She is the current world and Olympic champion.