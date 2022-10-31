“Questioned and even discarded”; Fla has five pre-selected by Tite for the Cup and Dorival highlights turn in the season

The list sent to FIFA with the 55 pre-selected by coach Tite for the Qatar World Cup has five Flamengo players. Clube Carioca received, this Sunday (30), a notification from the CBF with the names of Everton Ribeiro, Filipe Luís, Gabigol, Pedro and Santos among those chosen by the coach of the Brazilian team.

Champion of Libertadores this Saturday (29) and of the Copa do Brasil for just over a week in charge of Fla, Dorival Jr celebrated Tite’s previous choices, highlighting the presence of Filipe Luís, and projecting the chances of the national team in Qatar :

“I am happy with that. Four months ago, everyone was being questioned. Many discarded. Suddenly, the team gets a reaction and draws attention for its ability, quality and performance on the field. And again it provokes the possibility of being in the Selection. I know that Tite really likes Filipe (Luís). He is a distinguished player. We will be in the crowd so that it is confirmed and that as many players as possible can be present in this Selection, which will have real possibilities of world conquest”, emphasized the commander Rubro-Negro.

Fla will return to the field next Wednesday (2), when they receive Corinthians in a national classic, at Maracanã. It will be the first performance of Dorival’s men after the Libertadores title. Tite’s final call-up, with the 26 names selected to go to the World Cup, will be announced on the 7th.