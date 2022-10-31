Read what the international media published about the election in Brazil

The press and global governments are attentive to this Sunday’s election; polarization and threats to democracy worry

The 2nd round of the presidential election in Brazil, held this Sunday (30.Oct.2022), is news in the main vehicles of the international media. Latin American countries highlight the importance of the election. In general, the adjectives for the electoral race range from “polarized” The “toxic”.

the american Washington Post wrote a text entitled: “The cannibal vs. The Satanist: Toxic Politics is Poisoning Brazil”.

“From the Amazon jungle to the megacities of the Southeast, Brazil’s political divide is tearing down churches, targeting research and provoking rifts between strangers, friends, family and even branches of government, all the while pitting region against region and opening new rifts over sexuality, religion and race”, described.

O Wall Street Journal, focused on economics and business, released an opinion article criticizing the escalation of power of the TSE (Superior Electoral Court) on the eve of the election. He accused the campaign of ex-president Lula of “try to gag political speech” when ending the discussion about the PT’s conviction.

Latin American newspapers extol the importance of the Brazilian election for the entire region. the argentine Clarin quoted that “Brazil is the largest Argentine export market in the world”. This and other data were described as “extraordinary” by the newspaper, even “in a marriage with problems, but which are fundamental for the future of Argentina and Mercosur”.

Next to it, the vehicle highlights the incident involving federal deputy Carla Zambelli (PL) on the streets of São Paulo.

The also Argentinian La Nation will do a “minute by minute” vote. It points to Lula’s favoritism, according to the latest polls of voting intentions, but highlights the tight score.

The vehicle El Espectador, from Colombia, heard from political analysts about the elections in Brazil. In the text called “The ‘tragedy’ of democracy in Brazil”, the experts consulted describe a “polarized scenario” and “disheartening”. He attributes Bolsonaro’s leap, contrary to polls, to the “embarrassed vote” and regrets the fake news.

The Uruguayan version of the El Pais highlights former president José Mujica’s support for Lula. “This is not an election between left and right, it’s between democracy and authoritarianism.”, said the “faithful ally of the former progressive Brazilian president”, according to the newspaper.

On the other side of the Atlantic, in Europe, the The Country Spain calls the 2nd round between Lula and Bolsonaro “final duel between 2 titans”. The text describes the election as a dispute between the left and the extreme right, which attracts the attention of the whole world.

The french Le Monde highlights the Brazilian election in the website’s headline: “Lula with environmentalists, Bolsonaro with motorcyclists: the last acts of the Brazilian presidential campaign”. Further down, it publishes a documentary by the newspaper itself about the climate crisis and the Amazon, in addition to the armed incident with Zambelli.

the british guardian affirms that the polls underestimated Bolsonaro in the 1st round and emphasizes the small margin of advantage of Lula this Sunday (30.Oct), suggesting that the result is unpredictable.

Finally, the Portuguese press is dedicating a large part of the day to coverage of the elections in Brazil. The newspaper Public emphasizes that the least hated will emerge victorious.

already the CNN Portugal suggests that there is little possibility of surprises in the result: “‘Convincing a flamenguista to become a botafoguense?’ Brazilians did not change the way they voted and Lula is the favorite in the polls”. In another text, he asks:Will Brazil elect a liar?”, in reference to the accusations made by the candidates themselves in the debate on Friday (28.Oct), in the Globe.