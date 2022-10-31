Remember them? Five Devices Used to Store Data Before the Cloud | Storages

The cloud is currently the most advanced technology for storing data. Until a few years ago, however, there were only physical devices for saving photos, music and videos. In the late 1990s, for example, it was very common for users to use cassette tapes to watch movies and listen to music. Another device that was successful was the memory card, as many smartphones only had up to 32 GB of storage and ran out of space to download applications.

Thinking of awakening users’ nostalgia, the TechTudo separated five devices that were much more common before the emergence of cloud storage. Check it out below.

Cassette tape and other technologies were used for data storage

The cassette tape was one of the most common data storage devices of the 1990s. Anyone who wanted to listen to music while out in the car or at home needed to buy a cassette player and cassette tape. This little accessory already came with a complete playlist of the chosen artist and was sold mainly by major labels.

Tape player was one of the devices used to play cassette tapes

At that time, there was also the VCR version. Unlike the tape player, the purpose was to connect with tube television and broadcast movies, series or cartoons common in that generation. Big names in world cinema even appeared on the VCR itself, such as “Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone”.

One of the pioneering devices in data storage was the floppy disk. Although it was capable of storing only 80 KB in its first version, this was an amount considered sufficient at that time. With the new formats launched in the following years, the device began to be used to store light games and other types of files.

The 12 floppy disks in the image carry a total of 17.28 MB, just over 0.1% of the capacity of a single 16 GB flash drive

One problem that affected the floppy’s lifespan was its fragility. This did not prevent, however, that countless users around the world adhered to the device and that it was one of the most used storage media before memory cards and pen drives appeared.

CDs and DVDs revolutionized storage technology in the 2000s. This is because, in addition to being compact, consumers could export whatever they wanted to these devices through their own computer. It was only necessary to use some tools on the PC, which allowed to store movies, music and many other files.

CDs and DVDs marked a new era for data storage

The two devices also revolutionized the time, as they could be used on different devices. DVD players, computer, radio and many other devices were compatible with this technology. In fact, the CD was the most used medium by artists to release new music albums and movies before the emergence of streaming.

The memory card was the most compact storage device in the 2000s. Mainly used in cameras and smartphones, they have a much larger amount of memory than floppy disks, CDs and DVDs. In addition, they allow you to save different file formats and transfer them to different computers.

Memory card was a good option for those who wanted extra storage

Among photographers, the device was a fad, as camera storage was often not enough for professional use. Soon after, memory cards gained notoriety among smartphone users: in cell phones, there was always an SD card drawer to increase memory. Currently, devices are still widely used in cameras, but less and less in cell phones.

Finally, pen drives were also a fever and were among the most used accessories for data transfers. Many users even still use this device to save old photos, videos and even music they listened to a few years ago. With the popularization of the cloud, its use is less and less common.

There are still many brands worldwide that sell pen drives these days

Its function was very similar to the memory card, but with a less compact format. The small device stored all types of files and played them on certain devices, such as speakers and TVs. It was still very common to use the flash drive to listen to music in the car and transfer data from one device to another.

with information from backblaze

