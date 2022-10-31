Remote veterinarian: they created the 1st telemedicine startup for pets – 10/31/2022

Anyone who works in the health area knows how difficult it is to meet the numerous requests from patients, who can arrive at any time of the day. The problem is that professionals are not always able to meet all demands. Just like in customer service, the same thing happens in the pet world. “There is pressure to respond promptly, but with the busy routine of consultations and surgeries, this is not always possible”, says veterinarian Ana Gabriela Lima, 49 years old, from Bahia.

Thinking about changing this scenario, she created Dr. Mep, the first telemedicine startup for pets in Brazil. According to Gabriela, this thought had been going through her head for some time and, as soon as she learned about the regulation of the service by the Federal Council of Veterinary Medicine, at the end of 2021, she decided to take the business off the ground.

So, alongside another from Bahia, Lara Judith Martins, 19, and Nathália Lubini, 30, from São Paulo, he founded the company. “I had the dream and the realization of the problem; Nathy, the experience in the world of startups; and Lara, the marketing profile. We unite our skills to create the business”, she explains.

In addition to research to define the target audience and what veterinarians would need for care, the trio bet on the creation of an MVP (Minimum Viable Product) to validate the idea and features that should be part of the platform.

“In the beginning we used Gabriela’s patient network to test the service, as a service bonus”, says Nathália. In parallel, they sought professionals to be part of Dr. Mep, always betting on the diversity of profiles, that is, clinical veterinarians, cardiologists, ophthalmologists and other specialties. This work was done by Instagram and at fairs and events in the area. “Our biggest fear was the acceptance of professionals and tutors. But everyone received it well, as they felt the lack of a tool of this type”, says Nathália.

Collaboration and partnerships to create the company

According to Gabriela, the work involved a lot of collaboration, both with professionals in the field and with other startups. “We join our forces and all the ends of a quality service”, she says.

A key partnership is with Capri Venture, which operates in the pet ecosystem and is designed by Anilhas Capri, a partnership with FCJ Venture Builder, a pioneering multinational and leader in the venture builder segment in Latin America. Capri helped in several areas — from short, medium and long-term strategic planning, through marketing, administration and the commercial sector, to building a network with investors looking for opportunities in pet techs.

Today, the company operates in both B2B and B2C, and has a plan to expand partnerships to hospitals, clinics and medical plans, and already has more than 300 partner veterinarians in areas such as cardiology, dermatology and endocrinology.

from left to the right: Lara, Nathalia and Gabriela, partners of Dr. Mep, the first telemedicine startup for pets Image: Disclosure

For 2023, the expectation is to reach all regions of Brazil and further internationalize the brand, whether for veterinarians who work autonomously in other countries, or for players who want to use technology to offer telemedicine to their customers. In addition, the idea is to exceed R$ 500 thousand in revenue, reach more than five thousand registered tutors and around 100 partner clinics and hospitals. “We already have veterinarians in Mexico, Italy and Canada. They are Brazilian professionals who live in these places and serve tutors who are also from Brazil”, he says.

The system uses state-of-the-art technology to connect a base of professionals and tutors. The intention is to shorten paths for diagnoses, value the time of agents involved in care and bring comfort to patients. Gabriela explains that there are two types of service: by appointment (business hours) and emergency (which works 24 hours a day).

“For consultations to be even more effective, we have the so-called teleinterconsultation, a method that establishes a process of communication between two health professionals, allowing the exchange of information to treat the same patient”, he explains.

‘We want to make a difference in the lives of animals and tutors’

The partners of Dr. Mep: company plans to expand partnerships to hospitals, clinics and medical insurance Image: Disclosure

The company has grown at a fast pace, but the entrepreneurs point out that the path is not easy and there are difficulties, as in any new business. Dealing with prejudice, both gender and race, as well as the business model itself, is one of them. “I’m a woman, from the Northeast and black. Imagine the amount of prejudice I’ve faced. But I’ve always been driven by challenges and thinking about giving up was never part of my thoughts. I already lacked money for food and transportation, but I always managed,” she says. .

In addition, she points out that she is restless and likes challenging topics. “I like to ‘disrupt’ the sector. In addition to betting on telemedicine for pets, which is starting and about which there is still distrust, I am doing a master’s degree in medical cannabis for animals”, she says.

On the other hand, Nathália highlights the difficulty of balancing motherhood and company. “I have three children, one of whom is disabled, and juggling roles is very difficult,” she says.

Despite the difficulties, they are not intimidated, as they believe that they are no different from anyone else because of their sex or skin color. “We are strong and capable women and we want to make a difference in the lives of animals and their owners,” she says. “In the beginning, they even said that it wouldn’t work: ‘Oh, but there’s only one appointment scheduled for now.’ , completes Gabriela.