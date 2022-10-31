Reporter who suffered harassment from flamenguist says ‘it was a joke’

photo: reproduction Pilar was doing a report when she was interrupted by a man wearing a Flamengo shirt Pilar Vera, the Ecuadorian reporter who was harassed by a Flamengo fan during coverage of the Libertadores da América final, said she was calm about what happened last Friday night in Guayaquil, Ecuador.

In conversation with the report, the journalist said that she took the Brazilian’s attitude as a joke from someone who was happy. “It was totally a joke, I got it that way.”

“We were very happy and it was just a joke,” said Pilar, who is a social media reporter for the Ecuadorian city’s municipal tourism company.

“It was a pleasure for us [equatorianos] to be hosts for Brazilians. Nothing else happened. On the contrary, I was happy with the visit of the fans from Brazil.”

When questioned about the negative repercussion that the event generated, she demonstrated that she was not aware of the harassment discussion and asked the report about what was being said. “It’s all quiet,” she finished.

In her social networks, Pilar Vera published about what happened and commented with good humor about what happened. “They were the most eternal seconds and I said: swallow me earth”, wrote the journalist who, even taking it as a joke, showed that she was scared when the flamenguist approached her.

In September of this year, a Flamengo fan was arrested for harassing ESPN reporter Jessica Dias. During a report on the Libertadores semifinals in Argentina, the man kissed the journalist’s face without permission.