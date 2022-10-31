Resort guests and staff face all sorts of hilarious situations in this HBO Max comedy. Meet!

At the moment, one of the most watched comedy and satire series on HBO Max is The White Lotuswhich was recently rediscovered by the service’s subscribers and which has become, in addition to being one of the most watched, one of the most talked about as well.

Synopsis of The White Lotus

In a tropical resort perfect for a vacation, guests and staff experience all sorts of misadventures, problems, embarrassing, unusual, bizarre and extremely hilarious situations virtually every day, something that can easily spoil anyone’s vacation and job. person, no matter who.

series cast

Check out the actors who participated in the series, and also see where you know them from.

Main actors:

Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid), known for: The Great Musicians (2003), The new Cinderella (2004), American Pie: The First Time is Unforgettable (1999) and Driven Crazy in Hollywood (2007);

(Tanya McQuoid), known for: The Great Musicians (2003), The new Cinderella (2004), American Pie: The First Time is Unforgettable (1999) and Driven Crazy in Hollywood (2007); Connie Britton (Nicole Mossbacher), known for: Looking for a Friend for the End of the World (2012), American Ultra: Armed and Hungry (2015), Nashville: On the Beat of Fame (2012 – 2018) and Seven Days Without End (2014);

(Nicole Mossbacher), known for: Looking for a Friend for the End of the World (2012), American Ultra: Armed and Hungry (2015), Nashville: On the Beat of Fame (2012 – 2018) and Seven Days Without End (2014); Murray Bartlet (Armond), known for: summer in LA (2011), noor (2012) and looking (2014 – 2015);

(Armond), known for: summer in LA (2011), noor (2012) and looking (2014 – 2015); Alexandra Daddario (Rachel), known for: Baywatch: SOS Malibu (2017), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2013), Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters (2013);

(Rachel), known for: Baywatch: SOS Malibu (2017), The Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2013), Percy Jackson and the Lightning Thief (2010) and Percy Jackson and the Sea of ​​Monsters (2013); Fred Hechinger (Quinn Mossbacher), known for: World Stories (2020), The Woman at the Window (2021) and Rua do Medo: 1994 – Part 1 (2021);

(Quinn Mossbacher), known for: World Stories (2020), The Woman at the Window (2021) and Rua do Medo: 1994 – Part 1 (2021); Jake Lacy (Shane Patton), known for: Carol (2015), Between Laughter and Tears (2014), Weapons on the Table (2016) and Rampage: Total Destruction (2018);

(Shane Patton), known for: Carol (2015), Between Laughter and Tears (2014), Weapons on the Table (2016) and Rampage: Total Destruction (2018); Natasha Rothwell (Belinda), known for: Saturday Night Live (2015), The Characters (2016), insecure (2016 – 2021) and A Year and Change (2015);

(Belinda), known for: Saturday Night Live (2015), The Characters (2016), insecure (2016 – 2021) and A Year and Change (2015); Brittany O’Grady (Paula), known for: star (2016 – 2019), bloody christmas (2019) and The Messengers (2015);

(Paula), known for: star (2016 – 2019), bloody christmas (2019) and The Messengers (2015); Sydney Sweeney (Olivia Mossbacher), known for: euphoria (2019 – 2021), The Handmaid’s Tale (2018) and Everything Sucks! (2018);

(Olivia Mossbacher), known for: euphoria (2019 – 2021), The Handmaid’s Tale (2018) and Everything Sucks! (2018); Steve Zahn (Mark Mossbacher), known for: Planet of the Apes: War (2017), The survivor (2006), Sahara (2005) and The trail (2009).

Supporting Actors:

Jolene Purdy ;

; Kekoa Scott ;

; Lucas Gag ;

; Molly Shannon ;

; Jon Gries.

Production and other details about The White Lotus

The series is created, directed and written by Mike White, who is also a producer alongside David Bernard and Nick Hall. On October 19, 2020, HBO gave permission to begin production on the series, which should have a maximum of 6 episodes.

After production on the series was announced, most of the actors were cast in their roles shortly after the first announcement, with the latter having joined the cast on October 30, 2020.

The series began shooting in the same month in the State of Hawaii following the rules established by the pandemic. On November 21, 2020, it was announced that the series would continue filming in December on the island of Maui.

The series was released on July 11, 2021 on HBO Max and a few months later, HBO announced that The White Lotus had been renewed for a second season and that a new cast would be selected for the continuation of the series.

Check out the trailer for the series below.

