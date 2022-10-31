Returning as Superman, Henry Cavill Talks Potential Man of Steel 2 | DC & DCEU

Henry Cavill/Superman/Man of Steel 2/Warner

With a promising future in the role of Super man for the future of A.Din a new appearance, Henry Cavill addresses for the first time the rumors of a potential Man of Steel 2 be happening.

The reset of Warner Bros. Discovery has certainly been a hot topic in recent months, and while it has sacrificed many long-awaited productions, the return of the son of Krypton to the center of DC Comics in theaters was quite a hit. Far beyond his appearance in Black Adam, apparently, many plans are already being laid for Clark Kent, and one of them could be a sequel to his 2013 film.

By participating in the program LIVE, with Kelly and Ryanthe actor Henry Cavill responded for the first time about the strong speculations of a Man of Steel 2 be in development. the actor of Super man hasn’t confirmed anything, but it’s notable that it hasn’t denied that a sequel could come either.

“Look, I can’t say anything official about what will and won’t happen. But there are definitely murmurs about it. [Mas] we will see.”

When will Henry Cavill be seen as Superman again?

Your brief participation in black adam wasn’t enough for the fans, but a next visit to the screens like the Kryptonian may already be scheduled, and just like Gal Gadot in the role of Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill should also appear as Super man during a given moment of the plot The Flashsince the feature film will be responsible for establishing who will be the faces for the future of DC Comics in shared productions. However, nothing is confirmed.

While there is no confirmation from the Warner on one Man of Steel 2the hero can be seen in black adamwith The Rockwhich is currently playing in cinemas.