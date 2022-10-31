Review | In the Company of Evil (Separation)

As much as William Brent Bell is famous for the bad choices in his films, there are those who defend the way he tries to bring different approaches to beaten concepts. In this footprint, the interesting perspective he gave to the scope of dolls cursed in Evil doll, his fourth film as director, put Brent on the trail of twists and turns aficionados, which ended up diverting the focus from the proposed creativity. With that, it didn’t take long for his next works to arrive stuck to expectations by plot twistsno matter what the plot was at the time.

In what moved away from the pseudo-documentary (the style used in the first films) from The Boy, Brent invested in psychological suspense as a central approach to his stories. What worked in the aforementioned feature was how the direction transmitted to the public the same doubt that hovered over the protagonist Greta (Lauren Cohan) about the puppet being or not a supernatural object. In the sequence, the public saw all the actions of the puppet which the matriarch Liza (Kate Holmes) did not witness, but her son claimed to happen. However, if somehow the porcelain doll served to move the plot, the same did not happen in In the Company of EvilBrent’s sixth film.

The story featured a family drama about a couple in crisis, lawyer Maggie (Mamie Gummer) and artist Jeff (Rupert Friend) fighting over custody of their daughter Jenny (Violet McGraw). But when Maggie dies in a tragic accident, the idea of ​​continuing between father and daughter ends up taking new directions when the fanciful puppet universe created by Jeff reaches that reality in a terrifying way… at least that was the pretension that Brent had in mind in the plot that flirted with elements of psychological terror in order to dialogue with the cracks caused in a child due to the unstable relationship of the parents.

Although the original title refers to the basis of the drama that unfolds with the couple’s separation, there is a lot at stake when the script deals with the distant and complicated relationship between Jeff and Jenny. What’s left of that is a man who can’t perform simple tasks like a father, for the girl, reflects lonely behavior. It would be in this aspect that Brent would introduce the puppets as a representation of the lack of understanding between the characters, however, there was a constant artificiality when the direction tried to insert this concept through obvious mechanisms of terror, whether with jumpscares or visual resources, something that not even the presence of the actor and contortionist Troy James in the cast managed to give personality to this supposed fable that traced allegories of family dramas and that managed to scare on the way.

The indications that separation could not balance the dramatic elements of the plot and how the horror appeared in allusion were noticeable from the first minutes. Initial contact with the film was of Jeff getting distracted by the nanny and Jenny seeking comfort in toys and puppets, as this setup that resulted in an accident would be the ultimatum Maggie would use to gain full custody of her daughter. However, what weakened this introduction was the calculated and pretentious way in which things happened, far from the dense and conflicting atmosphere that Brent tried to convey with the hyper expository and problematic text.

If he had a moment of success with horror, it was when Brent focused on a more suggestive representation. — like the painting of a painting deforming during the wake, signaling Jeff’s lack of control in the face of loss — since the balance was negative for most of the film. In an allegorical mixture of Kramer vs Kramer with mamaBrent would need more than a good intention to know how to tell this story beyond the fanciful appeals of horror.

In the Company of Evil (Separation – USA, 2021)

Direction: William Brent Bell

Road map: Nick Amadeus, Josh Braun

Cast: Rupert Friend, Violet McGraw, Madeline Brewer, Mamie Gummer, Brian Cox, Simon Quarterman, Eric. T. Miller, Troy James

Duration: 107 min.