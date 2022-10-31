Robert Renan wins competition and stands out in the Corinthians defense

Until August, Robert Renan still played some games with Corinthians’ under-20 team. He was only seen as the sixth option for the defense and, therefore, he came down to help the base. But, recently, he surpassed his fellow players and has been looking for his space among Alvinegro’s holders in this final stretch of the Brazilian Championship.

Even without being part of the squad on the club’s website, the defender was a starter in two of the team’s last three games. Both in the 1-0 victory against Santos, in Vila, and in the goalless draw against Goiás, in Serrinha, the athlete played the 90 minutes and helped Alvinegro leave the field without being leaked on both occasions. He was only on the bench in the 2-0 defeat to Fluminense.

With solid performances that combine good positioning with accurate anticipation, the player was one of the highlights of last Saturday’s clash (29), against Esmeraldino. He was a key player in stopping Pedro Raul, who is the tournament’s runner-up with 18 goals.

According to data from sofascore, he won all seven duels he played in the match against Goiás and still hit 52 of the 58 passes he made. There were eight cuts, four tackles, three interceptions and a blocked shot.

Rise in the roster

To conquer a space, the young athlete, only 19 years old, had to overcome many teammates within his own team to become Gil’s duo in defense. In theory, Balbuena would be the holder of the position. However, the Paraguayan has been suffering from an excess of games and, therefore, is being preserved by the medical department.

Bruno Méndez, who returned from loan with Internacional in June, has been used more on the right side than in the defensive center. Against Goiás, he was also a starter, exercising precisely this role.

Robson Bambu arrived at Timão in January to be, at least, an immediate reserve, but he never managed to establish himself. Without good performances, the player has been receiving few minutes and should not remain in the team for the next season.

Finally, Robert Renan still won the dispute with another player trained in Parque São Jorge. Raul Gustavo was used a lot until the middle of the year, but he did not enter the field in the last six games played by Alvinegro.

The internal dispute highlights the strength that the club has in this regard, being the third best defense of the entire championship with 32 goals conceded, alongside Flamengo, and behind only Palmeiras (22) and Internacional (30)