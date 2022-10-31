Russia accuses UK of sabotaging Nord Stream pipeline

This Saturday (29), the Russian Ministry of Defense declared that the British navy sabotaged the Nord Stream gas pipelines, causing the leaks detected last month. The UK has said the accusation is false and designed to distract from Russian military failures in Ukraine.

Leak in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline recorded by a Danish aircraft. Image: Danish Defense Command.

publicity

According to the news agency ReutersRussia did not present evidence that a key member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) had damaged infrastructure amid the worst crisis in relations between the country and the West since the Cold War.

The country ruled by Vladimir Putin also said “British experts” from the alliance directed Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian Black Sea vessels in Crimea this morning, which were said to have been largely repelled by its military forces, with minor damage to a minesweeper. ship specialized in deactivating missile mines).

“According to available information, representatives of this unit of the British Navy participated in the planning, provision and implementation of a terrorist attack in the Baltic Sea on September 26 this year – blowing up the Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines,” the statement reads. Ministry.

In response to the allegations, the UK says this is a made-up story, which “says more about arguments going on within the Russian government than it does about the West.”

Maria Zakharova, a spokeswoman for the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, revealed that Moscow will seek reaction from the United Nations Security Council on what she calls “a series of terrorist attacks committed against the Russian Federation in the Black and Baltic Seas, including the Britain’s involvement in them.

Read more:

Completely isolated by Western nations since its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Russia had already blamed the West for the rupture of the Russian-built Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines on the bed of the Baltic Sea, but without naming a culprit. specific, as you are doing now.

Underwater robots will monitor leaks in Russian gas pipelines

The leaks were identified amid the most serious energy crisis faced to date by Europe, which depends on Russian natural gas supplies to produce heat and electricity.

Graph shows the length of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines across the Baltic Sea. Image: Damnwell Media – Shutterstock

Natural gas is a substance composed of hydrocarbons that remain in a gaseous state under normal atmospheric conditions. It is essentially formed by the hydrocarbons methane (CH4), with contents above 70%, ethane (C2H6), and, in smaller proportions, propane (C3H8), usually with contents below 2%.

According to the Danish Energy Agency (DEA), Nord Stream 1 has two leak points, one in Denmark and another in Swedish territory, while another leak was detected in the structure of Nord Stream 2, characterizing what is already being considered the largest release of methane into the environment ever recorded in history.

About ten days ago, researchers at the University of Gothenburg in Germany decided to send three underwater robots to the affected sites for monitoring purposes. The devices must keep track of how the chemistry and life at sea will change over time as a result of the massive release of methane. To do this, they will move across the sea and record data on water quality over the next 10 weeks.

Have you watched the new videos on YouTube of the Digital Look? Subscribe to the channel!