Russia Destroys Ukraine’s Energy Infrastructure, Zeleksy Resists: ‘We Are Not Afraid of the Dark’

More than 80% of the inhabitants of the capital Kiev are without water and 350 thousand houses without electricity; Russians confirmed the attacks and said objectives had been hit

REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Kiev without electricity after bombing of infrastructure facilities



A massive attack on energy installations in several regions of the Ukraine left 80% of the capital’s inhabitants Kiev without water and 350,000 homes were without electricity. The bombing was confirmed by the troops of Vladimir Putin. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, “All the attacks achieved their objective. All designated targets have been hit.” On Monday, five explosions were heard in Kiev. “Russian terrorists have once again launched a massive attack against power system installations in several regions,” declared an adviser to the Ukrainian presidency, Kyrylo Tymoshenko. According to Prime Minister Denys Chmygal, “missiles and drones hit 10 regions, damaging 18 facilities, most related to the energy system.” “Hundreds of localities” are without electricity “in seven regions” of Ukraine, he added. According to the Ukrainian Air Force, “more than 50 cruise missiles were launched” in Ukraine “using aircraft”, from the northern Caspian Sea and the Russian region of Rostov. Wreckage of one, shot down by Kiev forces, landed in a Moldovan village on the Ukrainian border, Chisinau said, reporting material damage but no casualties. The Russian attacks “pose a direct threat to the security of neighboring countries”, criticized on Facebook the spokesman for Ukrainian diplomacy, Oleg Nikolenko, calling once again on Kiev’s allies to provide “modern anti-missile and anti-aircraft defense equipment”. Despite the constant attacks that have been carried out, especially those registered since Saturday, when Russia suspended participation in the export of Ukrainian grains, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, promised that widespread Russian attacks on power plants would not break Ukrainian tempers. “The bombardment will not break us – hearing the enemy’s anthem in our land is scarier than the enemy’s rockets in our sky. We are not afraid of the dark,” he said.