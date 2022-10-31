Russia launches 50 missiles at Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

Russia launched a wave of cruise missiles at hydroelectric dams and other key infrastructure across Ukraine on Monday, with explosions reported in the capital Kiev and at least 10 other cities and regions.

“Another batch of Russian missiles hits Ukraine’s critical infrastructure. Instead of fighting on the battlefield, Russia is fighting civilians,” he said. Dmytro Kuleba, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine. “Don’t justify these attacks by calling them a ‘response’. Russia does this because it still has the missiles and the will to kill the Ukrainians.”

Ukraine’s air command said it shot down 44 of 50 enemy missiles. Video footage suggested that several missiles were intercepted in the skies over Kiev shortly after 8:00 am (3000 GMT). Across the country, air raid sirens sounded, directing citizens to seek shelter.

Interception by Ukrainian air defense of a Russian cruise missile moments before it was about to hit a power plant in the north of Kiev pic.twitter.com/NlXzyN1pFE — Revolution Radio ⚪ (@Freedom_Slips) October 20, 2022

However, some attacks penetrated Ukraine’s defenses. The governor of Kiev, Oleksiy Kuleba, said that “major bombing in the region” had damaged electricity and energy infrastructure. He said residents must make emergency power cuts, adding that there is at least one casualty.

The cruise missiles were fired from Russian aircraft flying north of the Caspian Sea and the Rostov region. They hit targets in the Kiev, Zaporizhzhia and Kharkiv oblasts, as well as in the areas of Mikolaiv, Lviv, Zhytomyr, Kirovohrad and Chernivtsi.

Hydroelectric plants were among Russia’s top targets this morning, according to Herman Halushchenko, Minister of Energy of Ukraine. In a statement on Facebook, Halushchenko described the situation as “another barbaric attack”, adding that “electrical substations, hydroelectric and heat generating plants were hit by rockets”.

As a result, scheduled partial blackouts and emergency blackouts were introduced in Kiev, Cherkasy, Zaporizhzhia, Cherkasy, Kyiv, Kirovohrad, Kharkiv, Zaporizhia and Poltava regions, he said.