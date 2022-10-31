Santos admits to ‘breaking rule’ by Vojvoda in 2023; Corinthians observes

Santos dreams of signing Juan Pablo Vojvoda. And to have the coach in 2023, president Andres Rueda would even break a rule stipulated by his management, which started in December 2020.

All Santos coaches in Rueda’s term did not have a termination penalty in their contract. If Vojvoda agrees to direct the Fish, the president’s “law” will be revised for the next season.

“For sure”, summarized Rueda, in an interview with UOL Esportewhen asked about agreeing to have a termination penalty in the possible Vojvoda contract.

Vojvoda still hasn’t renewed his contract with Fortaleza and asked to negotiate only at the end of the Brazilian Championship. President Marcelo Paz is confident of staying.

Before hiring Lisca, Santos called Marcelo Paz and asked about the possibility of Vojvoda’s dismissal. Fortaleza was in the bottom, but kept the Argentine and is now in ninth place, fighting for a spot in Libertadores.

This vote of confidence in Vojvoda makes Fortaleza hopeful for the renewal. Santos will only talk to the Argentine if he decides to leave Leão. The 47-year-old is unanimous on the board.

Santos de Andres Rueda had Cuca, Ariel Holan, Fernando Diniz, Fabio Carille, Fabián Bustos, Lisca and now the interim Orlando Ribeiro, from the under-20. All had a bond in the basic rules of the CLT, with no expiration date and termination fine.

Before dreaming of Vojvoda, Santos sought out Marcelo Bielsa and Sebastián Beccacece. The countrymen said “no” and Peixe decided to stay with Orlando until the end of the Brasileirão.

eye Corinthians

Corinthians still trusts Vítor Pereira to remain, but sees Juan Pablo Vojvoda as an excellent possible replacement. Timão also did not seek the Argentine or his representatives.

People close to Vojvoda believe that, if the decision is to leave Fortaleza, the project of the new club will weigh more than the salary. The coach likes to participate directly in the training of young people and hiring potential reinforcements.