São Paulo gains strength to host the Libertadores final in 2023 – 10/31/2022

Conmebol’s management intends to calmly choose the venue for the Libertadores-2023 final, scheduled for November 11 of next year. It is possible that the chosen city and stadium will only be announced at the beginning of 2023, after the Qatar World Cup – the FIFA tournament starts on the 20th and ends on the 18th of December.

Until a month ago Colombia was the favorite country to host the game, as the column revealed on July 14th. The Atanasio Girardot stadiums, in Medellín, and Metropolitano Roberto Melendez, in Barranquilla, were the ones offered by the Colombian federation to Conmebol. But the summit of the South American confederation assesses next year’s decision as very important commercially because it will be the first with the new sponsorship and broadcasting rights contracts, signed in 2022, so the organization needs to be impeccable.

The ease of access for fans, clubs and partners to the venue of the match weighs heavily in this assessment, which weakens the Colombian candidacy and strengthens Brazil as a possibility, especially São Paulo — today the city’s candidate stadium to host the match is Morumbi. . The column found that there are leaders in the confederation who defend that the capital of São Paulo is indicated to make a Brazilian double with Brasília, which should have the final of the Copa Sudamericana on October 28, 2023.

The defenders of São Paulo believe that it would be the ideal city to give new partners, commercial and broadcasting rights, the possibility of publicizing their brands with activations. There is also the logistical factor: even if there are no Brazilians in the final, teams from other countries would arrive more easily in the capital of São Paulo than in Colombia or Peru, also candidates. Buenos Aires has competing stadiums, but Argentina had the Sudamericana final, with Córdoba, in 2022, which weakens demand.

bid failed

In 2020, Conmebol defined a kind of competition for the choice of the venues for its tournaments in 2021, 2022 and 2023, but the pandemic disrupted the plans and forced the confederation to make adjustments and indications.

Brazil initially had Beira-Rio, in Porto Alegre, and Neo Química Arena and Morumbi, in São Paulo, as candidates to receive the Libertadores decision in one of these years, but in 2021 the Corinthians stadium withdrew from the dispute — the column found that the reason was Conmebol’s demands, such as a ban on the exhibition of club sponsorships and even the naming rights of the arena during the week of the final.

Beira-Rio and Morumbi, therefore, are the Brazilian stadiums that want Libertadores. Porto Alegre is considered by Conmebol an interesting city, especially if clubs from Uruguay or Argentina are in the final, but less competitive for clubs from other countries. For sponsors São Paulo, with its economic strength, is more attractive, so Morumbi is ahead.

The difficulty of Brazilians without a direct flight to reach Guayaquil, Ecuador, stage of the 2022 final — Flamengo 1 x 0 Athletico — bothered sponsors at first, as there was a low audience forecast. Conmebol, then, lowered the price of tickets for Ecuadorian fans and even gave courtesies to companions of members of Barcelona, ​​a local club, which engaged the population of the city with the final. There was a reasonable audience at the stadium on Saturday (29), but a lot of people attending the Fan Fest, at Palácio de Cristal, where the partners activated their brands.

As the column showed, Conmebol is evaluating adjustments in the choice of venues and one of them is to have a plan B already indicated to replace the A in case there are organizational problems or even if the finalist teams are easier to travel to the alternative headquarters. The assessment is that if São Paulo is the city chosen for 2023, it would not even be necessary to have a plan B.