São Paulo side suffers serious knee injury, will have to undergo surgery and becomes a new problem for Ceni

Moreira, from São Paulo, suffered a ligament injury in the knee and will have to undergo surgery

O Sao Paulo informed this Sunday (30) that the right-back moreira suffered a serious knee injury and will have to be operated on.

According to the club, he had a ligament injury in his left knee in training last Saturday (29), at Barra Funda CT, and will undergo surgery next week.

The player underwent imaging tests and was diagnosed with an anterior cruciate ligament injury in his left knee.

With that, he no longer plays in the current season and will return to the pitch only next season, turning into another embezzlement for coach Rogério Ceni.

The tricolor team did not disclose the estimated recovery time for the young athlete.

A starter in São Paulo’s 2-1 victory over Atlético-GO, last Thursday (27), at Morumbi, for the Brasileirão, Moreira was promoted to the main squad after this year’s Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior and played in 11 games under the command of coach Rogério Ceni, with a goal scored – in the rout over Universidad Católica, for the Copa Sudamericana.

The athlete revealed in Cotia accumulates calls for the national team of Portugal and had been called last Friday (28) to defend the Brazilian under-20 team, alongside defender Beraldo, for the preparation period in Chile, in the month November, with an eye on the 2023 Conmebol South American Tournament.