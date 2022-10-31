São Paulo will have two direct clashes for a direct spot in Libertadores

After the runner-up in the Copa Sudamericana, São Paulo was forced to seek a spot for the next edition of Libertadores for the Brazilian Championship. With the start of three consecutive victories in the last commitments, Tricolor jumped to the G8 and, in the last four rounds, will have two clashes to try to reach the G6 and achieve a direct spot in the group stage.

With Flamengo’s titles in the Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, the top six in Serie A (if Rubro-Negro is among them) got a spot without having to go through the knockout stage. The seventh and eighth places, since Tricolor currently occupies 50 points, will have to compete in the pre-Libertadores, as it is popularly known.

This Tuesday (1st), at 9:30 pm, at Morumbi, the club will have its first direct confrontation, against Atlético-MG, seventh place, with 51. If they win, the São Paulo team will surpass the rival and will be provisionally in the sixth place. Athletico, which is sixth, also has 51 points and enters the field only on Wednesday (2), at 16:00, when they receive Goiás. If you stumble on Arena da Baixada, São Paulo will depend only on you to win the spot.

In the sequence, Tricolor will have another direct confrontation, this time away from home against Fluminense. The opponent from Rio is currently in fourth place, with 58 points, and is also fighting to guarantee itself in the group stage of the biggest tournament on the continent. The clash between the two Tricolores takes place on Saturday (5), at 4:30 pm, at Maracanã.

Last rounds can favor

In the 37th and 38th rounds of the championship, however, Tricolor’s life could be easier. The team will face, respectively, Internacional, in Morumbi, and Goiás, away from home.

The trend is that the team from Rio Grande do Sul, the current vice-leader, has no more chances of being champion and enters the field without great pretensions, since it has already secured its spot in Libertadores 2023. Esmeraldino also has nothing to fight for in the last round, because it is in 13th place, with nine points ahead of the relegation zone and seven points behind São Paulo itself, which closes the G8.

Opponents scenario

Hurricane, which is the sixth, will face Goiás (c), Internacional (f), Atlético-GO (f) and Botafogo (c). Galo, in addition to the direct duel in the next match, will face Botafogo (c), Cuiabá (c) and Corinthians (f).

Behind São Paulo, Fortaleza, with 48 points, and Botafogo, with 47, are also competitors in these spots.

Leão do Pici will face the leader Palmeiras away from home on Wednesday (2), at 21:30, but then they will face three teams that are at the bottom of the table: Atlético-GO (c), Bragantino (c) and Santos ( f).

Finally, Glorioso also has two direct confrontations, both away from Rio da Janeiro: against Atlético-MG in the 36th round, and against Athletico in the 38th and last. Estrela Solitário also hosts Cuiabá, on Tuesday (1), at 7 pm, and Santos on Thursday, 10, at 8 pm.