We need this in theaters!

A new conceptual design imagines Emma Stone dressed as Spider-Gwen alongside Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man.

We need the dream duo together! Spider-Man: No Return Home opened up the possibility of more adventures with Andrew Garfield as the head of the web. While future plans haven’t been confirmed, fans are hoping to see Emma Stone return as Gwen Stacy and take on the role of Spider-Gwen. With the multiverse now being a key part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, characters who have already died can be expected to be resurrected.

It would be amazing to see a Spider-Gwen from another universe team up with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man. It’s a duo that’s been around for a long time in the comics, and it would be interesting to see Emma Stone reprise her role as Stacy, albeit this time as someone who doesn’t remember Garfield’s Peter Parker.

See Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen with Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man

Who knows what Marvel Studios and Sony Pictures have up their sleeve, but artist Rahal Nejraoui has come up with ideas. The artist has created a new design that imagines Emma Stone as Spider-Gwen alongside Andrew Garfield:

If the fan design is so good, we can only imagine how awesome the duo would look if this dream project manifested. After all, this would be the perfect one to cap off The Amazing Spider-Man trilogy.

Image: Disclosure