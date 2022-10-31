See facts about the Maze Runner saga

Disclosure / 20th Century Fox



Eight years ago, the first film in the series “Maze Runner: Run or Die”, based on the homonymous work by James Dashner, premiered in theaters. In the literal translation, the title means “runner of the labyrinth”, which is the obstacle that the young protagonists have to overcome in the 2014 feature. Leia Já has separated some curiosities about the production, check it out:

Books that originated

The series consists of seven books. The first “Run or Die” was published in 2009 and takes place in a dystopian future, where a group of boys live trapped behind a maze of metal boxes. They don’t remember anything but their names, they just know that every day the doors of the labyrinth open and close. Every 30 days a newcomer arrives, and when it’s young Thomas’ turn, he brings a mysterious message and things start to change in the Glade.

In the sequel titled “Trial by Fire” (2010), the Gladers must go through a series of cruel ordeals in the New World Desert. The third book “The Death Cure” debuted in 2011. In addition, the saga has a prequel – which takes place 13 years before the events of the story “Extermination Order” (2012); two spin-offs “The Fever Code” (2016) and “Clank Palace” (2020); and the special “Arquivos” (2013), which shows the memory of some Clareans.

Films

The adaptation directed by Wes Ball is focused on the trilogy. Starring Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Will Poulter, Ki Hong Lee and Dexter Darden, the first film opened in 2014 with a box office of $348.3 million.

The sequel “Proof of Fire” (2015) took in $312.3 million at the box office and the latest film “The Death Cure” (2018) took in $288.2 million.

Curiosities

