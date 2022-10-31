See the 13 players who won the Champions and Libertadores

With the conquest of the Copa Libertadores last Saturday (29), David Luiz joined the select group of players who won the Champions League and the continental competition in South America.

In addition to the defender, 12 other athletes managed to win the most important competition in Uefa and Conmebol. David Luiz is the ninth Brazilian to achieve this feat.

In addition to the players born in Brazil, the list also includes four Argentines who conquered the European and South American continents.

David Luiz just won the Libertadores with Flamengo, beating Athletico-PR 1-0, and was champion of the Champions League with Chelsea, in the 2011/12 season, which beat Bayern Munich on penalties.

Check the list:

Dida – Cruzeiro (1997) / Milan (2002/03 and 2006/07)

Cafu – São Paulo (1992 and 1993) and Milan (2006/07)

Tevez – Boca Juniors (2003) and Manchester United (2007/08)

Sorin – River Plate (1996) / Juventus (1995/96)

Roque Junior – Palmeiras (1999) / Milan (2002/03)

Walter Samuel – Boca Juniors (2000) / Inter Milan (2009/10)

Ronaldinho – Atlético-MG (2013) / Barcelona (2005/06)

Neymar – Santos (2011) / Barcelona (2014/15)

Danilo – Santos (2011) / Real Madrid (2015/16 and 2016/17)

Rafinha – Flamengo (2019) / Bayern Munich (2012/13)

Ramires – Palmeiras (2020) / Chelsea (2011/12)

Willy Caballero – Boca Juniors (2000 and 2003) / Chelsea (2020/21)

David Luiz – Chelsea (2011/12) / Flamengo (2022)