see what’s still at stake besides the title

There are four rounds left for the end of the Brazilian Championship, and the imminent title of Palmeiras, which can be confirmed on Wednesday (2), is not the only definition pending in this final stretch of the season.

In addition to consecrating the probable champion, the Brasileirão still has many answers to give until its closing, scheduled for November 13.

Direct vacancies for Libertadores, pre-Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana are still open. Who will be relegated to Serie B is also a matter to be resolved in the next rounds – so far, Juventude is the only one that has already had a defined fall and Avaí has ​​only a 1% chance of continuing in the elite.

Below, the UOL Esporte shows how these disputes are at the moment.

G4, G6 or G8?

At this time, the traditional G6 of the Brasileirão became G8, which will give the top eight places a spot in the next edition of Libertadores.

As Flamengo, champions of Libertadores and Copa do Brasil — competitions that give direct classification to the group stage of the continental tournament —, occupies the third position and is within the G4, the Brasileirão currently has direct spots for the six best positioned in the table and two more (for the seventh and eighth) for the preliminary phase of the Libertadores.

In the first group are currently Palmeiras, Inter, Flamengo, Fluminense, Corinthians and Athletico-PR, while Atlético-MG and São Paulo are part of the other.

South American

In addition to the vacancies for the Libertadores, the Brasileirão currently has six vacancies for the Sudamericana, and they are for the clubs that occupy the 9th to 14th position at the end of the competition.

At the moment the clubs that are in this zone are: Fortaleza, Botafogo, América-MG, Santos, Goiás and Red Bull Bragantino.

Fight against relegation

Three Serie B spots are still undefined. Juventude are the only relegated team confirmed. Ceará, Atlético-GO and Avaí currently complete the Z4, while Cuiabá and Coritiba (15th and 16th, respectively) are at risk of falling.

The 35th round of the Brasileirão begins this Monday, with the game between Ceará and Fluminense, clubs with different goals. Palmeiras confirm the title on Wednesday if they beat Fortaleza (or a little earlier, if Inter draw with América-MG).