Selena Gomez is crazy about this Mango coat – NiT

The actress and singer was photographed with the piece by the Spanish brand at a dinner with friends. It is for sale in Portugal.

At 30 years old, Selena Gomez is one of the most versatile artists in the entertainment industry: she is an actress, a singer, she has a successful makeup line — Rare Beauty is on sale at Sephora and liquid blushes are super praised — and she is highly praised for your outfits.

During her childhood, Gomez was the star of one of Disney Channel’s biggest hits. We speak, of course, of “Wizards of Waverly Place”, where she played Alex Russo, a young woman with a strong personality who often used magic to her advantage – dismissing the problems that this could bring to those around her.

In the music industry, he stood out thanks to several of his singles, which were heard in several clubs and on many Portuguese radio stations. Some examples are “The Heart Wants What It Wants”, “Love You Like a Love Song”, “It Ain’t Me”, “Lose You To Love Me” and “Fetish”. Recently, she is one of the stars of the series “Homicide in the House”, alongside Martin Short and Martin Steve.

This October, Selena was photographed in New York while heading to dinner with friends. The photographs quickly began to be shared on social media. In them, we can see her with a striped shirt and jeans in a very baggy look. The standout piece, however, is the coat.

It has an oversized style.

It’s a proposal from one of Mango’s lines, which is a little more expensive than the usual pieces. The coat is made of wool and has a double button fastening. As for the cut, this one is quite oversized. It is available on the Spanish brand’s website for €179.99. The actress wore the black version of the coat, but it is also available in gray – two more discreet colors.

