Selena Gomez, Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande are on the list of the most successful actors of the 2000s

Let them know who they are! Ariana Grande, Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus, are just some of the names of great singers who became worldwide success, but who were known for their roles on television. With that in mind, the comic book resourcesknown worldwide as CBRlisted 10 Most Successful Children’s Show Actors of the 2000s.

READ MORE:

Children’s programs were “fever” in the 1990s and 2000s. Channels such as Disney Channel, Nickelodeon and cartoon Network, were responsible for creating some of the biggest stars in music, television and film today. THE CBR created and disseminated the list with the Most Successful Children’s Show Actors and Actresses of the 2000swith emphasis on some singers.

The highlights go to Selena Gomezwhich occupies the second place from the list. The diva took her first steps as Alex Russo in “Wizards of Waverly Place”success of disney that earned him worldwide recognition and since then, he hasn’t stopped.

“She is an award-winning singer who has sold out multiple tours and owns her successful beauty brand, Rare Beauty”, wrote the site.

besides her, Olivia Rodrigo is also present and appears in the sixth position. The singer starred “Bizaardvark” gives disney as Paige and then interpreted Nini in the series of disney + “High School Musical: The Musical: The Series”where he began writing songs professionally.

“Rodrigo became an overnight sensation after she released her first single “Drivers License”. Her album broke records as many songs took off on TikTok. In addition, she won several awards, including three Grammys, at just 18 years old, and sold out her first tour. Rodrigo’s sensational career is just beginning.”, commented the CBR.

READ MORE:

Miley Cyrus appears in seventh place! The American singer started her career as Miley Stewart in Hannah Montana gives disney .This role changed the life of the artist, who became one of the greatest singers of today.

“Over the past few years, Cyrus seemed to really discover her niche sound, finding success in rock after experimenting with multiple genres. She has won many awards over the years and sold out countless tours, making her an instantly recognizable household name.”, said the website

Finally, taking the tenth position, Ariana Grande also appears in the list. The star began her television career in “Victorious” gives Nickelodeon and its spin-off “Sam & Cat”where he interpreted Cat Valentine. After her stint on the channel, she became one of the biggest pop stars in the world.

“Grande has released six chart-topping albums… She has won over 200 music awards, including two Grammys, and spent a season training on The Voice. Grande is a compelling vocalist, has broken several records and sold out several world tours. She has become so much bigger than Nickelodeon, which makes many forget where she started.”, finished Comic Book Resources.

In addition to them, to complete the list of the 10 most successful actors of children’s shows of the 2000s, are artists such as Zendaya (1st), Austin Butler (3rd), Jennette McCurdy (4th), Ross Lynch (5th), Emma Roberts (8th) and Keke Palmer (9th).