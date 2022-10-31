Selena Gomez’s Documentary Has an Early Premiere on Apple TV+

Now the selenators they can already cut a day off their calendars! O Apple TV+responsible for producing the Selena Gomez documentarydecided advance by one day its debut. “My Mind & Me”which would arrive this Friday (4), will be available as early as Thursday (3). The launch will take place on the same day as the theme song from the project. Bear the anxiety!

In recent days they began to circulate new excerpts from the documentary, some that will actually make the final cut and others that have been scrapped. in one of them, Selena is quite apprehensive about his return to the stagewhich took place in American Music Awards 2019.

After two years without delivering new performances, she would be one of the main musical attractions at the awards to present “Lose You To Love Me” and “Look At Her Now”, singles that opened the works of the era. “Rare” (2020). “How good was it to have a song if I was scared to sing it?”asks the singer.

In another video, while in the middle of a very relaxed meeting with her team, the artist mentioned that she would like to do a Spanish version for “Ring”one of the tracks on the album “Rare”.

It is also worth mentioning that it was singing in that language that Selena conquered your first Grammy Award nomination. In this year’s edition she disputed the gramophone of “Best Latin Pop Album” by EP “Revelation”, which arrived in March 2021 with seven tracks. She ended up not taking the award, but was immensely flattered by the nomination.

In the same meeting with his team mentioned above, the voice of “De Una Vez” puts on the agenda the idea of ​​creating a kind of mental health curriculum to be applied in schools. Mental healthinclusive, is one of the main narratives that permeate the documentary.

Selena visits Waverly Place in New York and incites nostalgia among fans

Old-time fans hold on! In this Saturday (29), Gomez decided to take a role in New York and one of the points he visited was the famous Waverly Place street. “Where it all began”she wrote in the caption, making a clear reference to the series “Wizards of Waverly Place”, a Disney Channel classic that catapulted her to stardom.

in the air between 2007 and 2012in the series Selena gave life to the character Alex Russoa teenager who was learning to deal with her magical powers. One of the channel’s biggest hits, fans who have followed the artist since that time were nostalgic with the record.