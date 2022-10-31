Series Explores Nick Fury’s Private Life, Says Samuel L. Jackson

Secret Invasion Will Also Show Relationship Between Nick Fury And Skrull Talos (Ben Mendelsohn)

O Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) increasingly invests in original series of the Disney+. One of the confirmed Secret Invasionwhich will explore the private life of Nick Furyan iconic character of the franchise played by Samuel L. Jackson since Iron Man (2008).

The production will show the character alongside the Skrull ally, stalks (Ben Mendelsohn). It’s worth remembering how the two characters were last seen together during one of the final post-credits scenes of Spider-Man: Far From Home (2016). The cast includes other veterans of the MCU: Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), Martin Freeman (Everett K. Ross) and Don Cheadle (James Rhodes).

“Well I can have a lifetime like Nick Fury that is not Nick Fury at work. You can go home with me and see what happens to me at home, when I’m alone, when I’m not that strong, or when I take a vest off my back because Nick Fury is old,” said Samuel L. Jackson to THR.

“Things you can do that you normally can’t do because the character has to put on that facade when, and that’s what movies are for. When you can do that in long-form [de série]you can show how even superheroes have their moments of crisis,” continued the actor.

Samuel L. Jackson doesn’t want to leave the role of Nick Fury ‘any time soon’; understand

Samuel L. Jackson participated in numerous Marvel productions, but, unlike his colleagues Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evansthe actor will not leave the role of Nick Fury “so early.” (Via CinePop)

In an interview with collider, Jackson talked about how happy he is to be part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how do you like the role of Nick Fury in the midst of so many characters with supernatural powers.

“It is very gratifying to be part of a world that I admired for so long as a child. I still buy comics. I still go to comic book stores. I still read them. It’s meaningful to be a part of something so popular and cultural that people revere and respect. I don’t see myself away from this world anytime soon.”

Jackson also said: “I love Nick Fury. It is clear. He’s a guy who doesn’t have superpowers, but he’s in charge of people who have superpowers, and they let him in charge and respect him as an equal. This is something special. He is a leader for these people who are very different.”

Secret Invasion

Secret Invasionis based on a series of comics with the same name published in the late 2000s. This was one of the most important events in the universe. Marvelas it revealed how several well-known characters behaved strangely because they were not themselves, but skrulls.

directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selimthe series will star Jackson and has Cobie Smulders, Carmen Egame, Olivia Colman, Christopher McDonald, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Killian Scott, Martin Freeman, Billy Clements and Tony McCarthy in the list, according to popline.

