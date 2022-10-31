Series with Natalie Portman has filming interrupted after drug dealers threaten to open shooting against team – Monet

+



Natalie Portman (Photo: Playback / Instagram)

Filming of a thriller starring Natalie Portman was put on hold in Baltimore, in the United States, after drug dealers in the region threatened to start a shootout against the production team.

The representative of the American city police department, James Moses, explained the occurrence in an interview with the local website. The Baltimore Banner. He said that the criminals asked for a payment of US$ 50 thousand (R$ 252.31 thousand) for not attacking the team of the miniseries, which is called ‘Lady in the Lake’, last Friday (26).

“Production leaders decided to be cautious and reschedule filming after finding another location,” added Moses.

Police – who are still investigating the case – further reported that the thriller producers were informed of the threats through Baltimore residents.

Filming of the miniseries Lady in the Lake was interrupted in Baltimore after criminals threatened to open shooting (Photo: reproduction / WBFF FOX45 Baltimore)

Cover of the book by Laura Lippman on which the Lady in the Lake series is based (Photo: Disclosure)

One of the companies behind the production, Endeavor Content, also said that two men confronted a driver who was working on the footage. They brandished weapons at the employee before the cast and crew arrived on the scene.

“The safety of our team, cast and everyone working on our productions is our highest priority, and we appreciate that no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward,” Endeavor said in a statement to the newspaper. Los Angeles Times.

Based on a book by Laura Lippman, ‘Lady in the Lake’ follows Natalie Portman as a journalist investigating a murder in the 1960s. The miniseries also stars Moses Ingram as a social justice activist. There is no release date for production yet.