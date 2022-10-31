Several regions of Ukraine face power outages after Russian attacks – News

Hundreds of localities in Ukraine, spread across seven provinces of the country, had their electricity supply interrupted due to bombings carried out on Monday (31) by Russian forces against critical installations.

The new wave of registered attacks caused damage to 18 infrastructures, especially related to energy, according to Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal, as reported by the local news agency Ukrinform.

In seven of the bombed provinces there were electricity cuts, while in others there was damage to civilian targets.





There are reports of power outages in several districts of Kiev, according to sources from the capital city hall, while 80% of the population does not have a supply of drinking water.

Ukraine’s military command said earlier that it managed to shoot down 44 Russian cruise missiles out of 50 launched today against critical infrastructure and electrical installations in various parts of the country.





The head of the Ukrainian presidential cabinet, Kyrilo Tymoshenko, denounced, in turn, “mass attacks” against the country’s energy system, in regions such as Kirovohradska and Vinnytsia.

There were also recorded attacks in the Zaporizhzhia region, where the country’s largest nuclear power plant is located, as well as in Chernivtsi.

