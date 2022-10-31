So Paulo vs Atltico: the likely lineups for the Brazilian national team

photo: Montage with images by Rubens Chiri/So Paulo and Pedro Souza/Atltico Calleri (So Paulo) and Dod (Atltico) scored goals in the 34th round

In a direct confrontation for a spot in the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Atltico visit So Paulo, at 9:30 pm this Tuesday (1/1), at Morumbi, in So Paulo. See, below, the probable lineups for the game valid for the 35th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship.

Galo is 7th in the leaderboard, with 51 points. Cuca’s team sees itself threatened precisely by Tricolor, which occupies 8th place, with 50 points.

In the 34th round, both teams won. Atltico beat Juventude 1-0 at Mineiro, in Belo Horizonte, with a goal from Dod. So Paulo, in turn, beat Atltico-GO 2-1 at Morumbi, with goals from Calleri and Luan.

Escalao do So Paulo

Coach Rogrio Ceni will have a total of seven absences to face Atltico. They are: right-backs Igor Vincius (pubalgia) and Moreira (knee surgery), defenders Miranda (knee injury) and Diego Costa (knee tendonitis), in addition to forwards Alisson (right thigh pain), Niko ( left thigh pain) and Caio (right knee surgery).

In So Paulo, there is expectation that defender Arboleda will return against Galo. About four months ago, the defender underwent surgery to correct torn ankle ligaments. Midfielder Pablo Maia, who served his suspension against Atltico-GO, is another one that is back at Ceni’s disposal.

Therefore, the likely lineup of Tricolor will include: Felipe Alves; Rafinha, Luizo, Lo and Reinaldo; Luan, Pablo Maia and Rodrigo Nestor; Patrick, Calleri and Luciano.

atltico lineup

This Monday morning (10/31), Atltico ended its preparations to face So Paulo with a tactical activity in Cidade do Galo, in Vespasiano. The forwards Keno and Eduardo Sasha, who had worked with physiotherapy after the game against Juventude, participated normally.

For the direct confrontation with Tricolor, the coach Cuca will not be able to count on the suspended midfielder Nacho Fernndez. Zaracho appears as the most likely name to replace him. The DM continues with the presence of Guilherme Arana, Igor Rabello, Pedrinho and Hulk.

In this way, the probable lineup of Galo has: Everson; Guga, Jemerson, Alonso and Dod; Allan, Jair and Zaracho; Pavn (Ademir), Keno and Eduardo Sasha (Vargas).