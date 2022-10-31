South Korea mourns victims of Halloween tragedy

posted on 10/31/2022 09:03



(credit: ANTHONY WALLACE / AFP)

Seoul, South Korea- South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol on Monday opened an altar in memory of the 154 people killed in a riot during a Halloween party, as authorities face accusations that a lack of police control caused the disaster.

After the president and his wife laid white flowers on the massive altar built in Seoul for the victims of Saturday’s disaster, most of them young women, the public began to arrive. A man knelt before the flower-covered altar and wept.

At a makeshift memorial near a subway station in the popular Itaewon neighborhood where the tragedy occurred, people stopped to pray and lay flowers.

Meanwhile, the press and social media began to publicize increasing calls for accountability, due to failures in crowd control.

Nearly 100,000 people, mostly young people dressed up for Halloween, gathered in Itaewon’s small, winding alleyways. Witnesses citing lack of security and crowd control.

Police said on Monday they had sent 137 officers to the scene, a number they said was more than in previous years. But local reports indicated that the officers deployed were more focused on monitoring drug use than crowd control.

“This was a disaster that could have been avoided,” Lee Young-ju, a professor at the University of Seoul’s Department of Fire and Disasters, told YTN television.

On social media, many people complained that the police this year failed to control the crowd and allowed many people to gather around the subway station and in the alley that was the epicenter of the disaster.

“I have lived in Itaewon for 10 years and every year there is a Halloween party, yesterday’s was no bigger than in previous years,” wrote Twitter user @isakchoi312.

“I think the cause of the disaster was (lack of) crowd control,” he added. But on Sunday the government defended the police plan.

“It was not a problem that would have been resolved by sending police or firefighters in advance,” Interior Minister Lee Sang-min told reporters.

South Korea is often effective at controlling crowds, and protests often have so much police presence that they outnumber the protesters.

But protest organizers must inform authorities in advance, which is not the case when young people arrive to celebrate in Itaewon.

– Chaos and fear –

Tens of thousands of people packed a steep alley no more than three meters wide, and witnesses reported scenes of chaos as people passed one another, with no police on site to guide the crowd.

According to witnesses, people got stuck in the alley and tried to get out, with some climbing on top of others.

Most of the 154 dead, including 26 foreigners, had been identified as of Sunday. But the death toll could rise because at least 33 people are in critical condition.

The country began a week of national mourning, with events and concerts canceled and flags flying at half-mast.