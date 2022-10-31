Speculated at Atltico, Rodinei denies that he has a pre-contract with another club

photo: Gerardo MENOSCAL / AFP Rodinei should not continue at Flamengo in 2023

See all reinforcements hired by Rodrigo Caetano at Atltico With a contract until the end of the 2022 season, the right-back Rodinei should not stay at Flamengo for next year. The player has already had his name speculated at Atltico and fits the club’s hiring model. Champion of the Copa Libertadores this Saturday, the athlete guaranteed that he has no pre-contract signed with any team.

“I emphasize again. I don’t have anything yet, with any club. I don’t have anything signed, I can say 100%. Many people say many things, but Choro, by Charlie Brown Jr. already said: ‘Many talk, little know’. I don’t have anything signed. If I had, I’d be talking here, even more so after a title. My future belongs to God. I have four more matches in the Brazilian Championship. My contract actually ends on December 31st. continue working hard, giving my best every day. Then we will decide where my destiny will be. I don’t know if I will stay at Flamengo, if I will go to another team. But God knows all things”, declared Rodinei.

Rodinei currently holder of Flamengo. The winger has left Matheuzinho and the Uruguayan Varela as options on the bench.

I rode on the rooster?

A little over a month ago, when rumors grew that Rodinei was negotiating with Atltico, the white-and-white president, Srgio Coelho, debunked the possibility of a transfer.

“I don’t know anything about it. We have two good full-backs” said the Atletico director, in an interview with the newspaper ‘O Globo’. He denied that the onslaught came from football director Rodrigo Caetano. “If he had known, he would have told me too,” he concluded.

The players mentioned by Srgio Coelho are Mariano and Guga. Both have a contract until the end of 2023. The alvinegro club is also working to expand Guga’s bond.