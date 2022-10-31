Sport x Vasco: find out what can happen in the STJD trial



Source: Disclosure

A trial is scheduled for Thursday (3), at 2 pm, that could be decisive for Serie B. The 4th Disciplinary Commission of the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) will judge the facts that occurred in the duel between Sport x Vasco, according to complaints from the Prosecutor’s Office.

The match valid for the 35th round was tied at 1-1 until it was ended before the scheduled time due to a fight in the stands, invasion of the field and objects on the lawn of Ilha do Retiro. The episode yielded heavy complaints against the principal.

As published by the STJD, O Sport will respond to three articles of the Brazilian Sports Justice Code: articles 211, 213 and 205 §1. In addition to articles 19 and 20 of the RGC/CBF.

In the worst case, Sport can lose the point gained and the triumph be given to Vasco by the score of 3×0, in addition to several fines in money and loss of field orders.

Vasco will only defend the athletes Raniel and Luiz Henrique for provocation against the opposing crowd.

Check out the articles by which the Sport will be judged and their possible penalties:

Prevent the match from proceeding due to intentional insufficient numbers of its athletes or in any other way.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand, and loss of points in dispute in favor of the opponentin the form of the regulation.

Paragraph 1 – The sports entity is subject to the penalties of this article if the suspension of the match has been proven to be caused or provoked by its fans.

Failing to maintain the place you have indicated for the event and ensuring safety.

PENALTY: fine, from R$ 100 to R$ 100 thousand, and interdiction of the place, when applicable, until the requirements contained in the decision are met.

Failure to take measures capable of preventing and suppressing disorders, invasion of the field and throwing objects.

PENALTY: fine, from BRL 100 to BRL 100 thousand.

Paragraph 1 – When the disorder is of high severity or causes damage to the progress of the sporting event, the entity may be punished with the loss of command of the field from one to ten matches.

CBF RGC 2022

A match can only be postponed, interrupted or suspended if at least one of the following reasons occurs:

I – Lack of Security;

V – Conflicts or serious disturbances on the field or in the stadium.

When the match is suspended for any of the reasons provided for in art. 19 of this RGC, this will be done after judgment of the corresponding case by the STJD:

I – if the Club which caused the suspension of the match was winning or the match was tied, such Club will be declared loser by the score of 3 to 0 (three to zero).