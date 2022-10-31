Striker revealed by Fluminense is a surprise in Tite’s pre-list for the World Cup

Nothing like one day after another. It didn’t take long for a talent, forged in Xerém, to gain even more recognition. The call-up of the Brazilian team for the Qatar World Cup will take place in seven days. Faced with this, many fans live the expectation of knowing who will be the 26 players summoned by Tite for the tournament. This week, the CBF sent FIFA the list of pre-selected for the World Cup, and, although the list has not been released, one of the surprises, according to the “GE” portal, was striker Luiz Henrique, ex-Fluminense. , and who currently plays for Betis, from Spain.

Despite never having been called up to the senior national team, Luiz Henrique could appear as an alternate in Qatar. That is, if any player called up is injured, the former Fluminense striker can be called up by Tite to compete in the tournament. Exchanges between players can be made until November 23, the eve of the Brazilian team’s debut at the World Cup, against Serbia.

Apart from Luiz Henrique, the names of seven other players pre-selected for the World Cup have also been known: André and Nino, from Fluminense, and Santos, Filipe Luís, Éverton Rbeiro, Pedro and Gabigol, from Flamengo.