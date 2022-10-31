“Surprise at the back”; Miranda’s ‘Parça’ could be a novelty in the São Paulo team against Atlético-MG

São Paulo beat Atlético-GO in the last round of the Brazilian Championship, 2-1, at Morumbi, entering the fight for a spot in the next Libertadores. Now, coach Rogério Ceni is already starting to prepare the team to face Atlético-MG, in Morumbi, in a duel scheduled for Tuesday (01), at 21:30.

A novelty among those related may be the return of defender Arboleda, who is recovering from an ankle surgery suffered four months ago and is racing against time to return to the São Paulo team and also be called up to Ecuador, which will compete in the Copa do Brasil. World in November. In photos released by Tricolor, the Ecuadorian appears training normally.

“Who could be here today, and who I wanted to bring to the game today was Arboleda, but when I made the list, it had been so long since we had six foreigners available. I made the list and forgot that I had to cut a foreigner. As they are coming back and I think he has always been a very strong guy, I know his need to go to the World Cup, I would like to have him on the bench today so he can adapt, adapt , he hasn’t played for a few months. What could be a presence is Arboleda for the next match”, said Rogério Ceni after the victory against Atlético-GO.

Arboleda played 24 matches for São Paulo this season, scoring four goals. He suffered the ankle injury on June 23, in the 1-0 victory over Palmeiras, in Morumbi, for the Copa do Brasil. Since then, he has had the operation and has been undergoing intensive treatment to return to the pitch as soon as possible.