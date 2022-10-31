Suspended, Vítor Pereira does not command team against Flamengo

Corinthians will have an important absence for the game against Flamengo, this Wednesday (2): coach Vítor Pereira received the third yellow card and will not be on the sidelines at Maracanã.

Vítor Pereira was warned because of an “insulting complaint” against referee Paulo Cesar Zanovelli da Silva after the confrontation against Goiás, at Serrinha stadium. VP, like the entire alvinegro group, was unhappy with the annulment of Yuri Alberto’s goal in the final minutes. Like the Portuguese, left-back Fábio Santos was yellowed for arguing with the referee.

In this way, Vítor Pereira can even travel with the alvinegra delegation and talk to the players at the hotel, but he will not be able to be present in the Maracanã changing room and on the edge of the lawn. The tendency is for the assistant Filipe Almeida to command the team, as happens when VP is not available.

In a press conference after the tie against Goiás, Vítor Pereira strongly criticized Brazilian refereeing in general. “There is not a round in which serious mistakes are not made by the referee, or the referees themselves or the football masters, who are the masters of VAR, they are the ones who decide, they are the masters of football. , otherwise…”, commented the coach.

Vítor Pereira’s future at Corinthians is still undefined. His contract is valid only until the end of the season and, despite his desire to stay at Timão, the coach is going through a delicate moment in the family.

Corinthians faces Flamengo this Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), at the Maracanã stadium. The game is valid for the 35th round of the Brasileirão and is extremely important for Timão thinking about G-4.